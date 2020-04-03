664 Bay Street

Amenities

Looking for a Manhattan loft style open concept vibe for your next abode, then look no further. This 2 bedroom, full bath with laundry completely renovated with quality high end finishes is for you. Brightly lit with high ceilings, beautiful floors, luxurious bathroom and double stacked kitchen cabinets for added storage. Located in up and coming downtown Staten Island with water view and public transportation. Minutes to Manhattan for easy commuting and a desirable location featuring a plethora of bars and restaurants, outlet shopping at the Empire Outlets, parks and public pool. A must see!