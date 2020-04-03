All apartments in Staten Island
Staten Island, NY
664 Bay Street
664 Bay Street

664 Bay Street · (917) 885-9026
Location

664 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY 10304
Stapleton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Fl · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 3375 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Looking for a Manhattan loft style open concept vibe for your next abode, then look no further. This 2 bedroom, full bath with laundry completely renovated with quality high end finishes is for you. Brightly lit with high ceilings, beautiful floors, luxurious bathroom and double stacked kitchen cabinets for added storage. Located in up and coming downtown Staten Island with water view and public transportation. Minutes to Manhattan for easy commuting and a desirable location featuring a plethora of bars and restaurants, outlet shopping at the Empire Outlets, parks and public pool. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 Bay Street have any available units?
664 Bay Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 664 Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
664 Bay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 Bay Street pet-friendly?
No, 664 Bay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 664 Bay Street offer parking?
No, 664 Bay Street does not offer parking.
Does 664 Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 664 Bay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 Bay Street have a pool?
Yes, 664 Bay Street has a pool.
Does 664 Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 664 Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 664 Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 664 Bay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 664 Bay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 664 Bay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
