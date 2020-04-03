All apartments in Staten Island
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:21 AM

5 Waverly Place

5 Waverly Place · (212) 727-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Waverly Place, Staten Island, NY 10304
Stapleton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
elevator
concierge
doorman
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
Studio Apartment in Elevator, Doorman Building. Great Village Location. Laundry in Building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5 Waverly Place have any available units?
5 Waverly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Staten Island, NY.
What amenities does 5 Waverly Place have?
Some of 5 Waverly Place's amenities include on-site laundry, elevator, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Waverly Place currently offering any rent specials?
5 Waverly Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Waverly Place pet-friendly?
No, 5 Waverly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 5 Waverly Place offer parking?
No, 5 Waverly Place does not offer parking.
Does 5 Waverly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Waverly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Waverly Place have a pool?
No, 5 Waverly Place does not have a pool.
Does 5 Waverly Place have accessible units?
No, 5 Waverly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Waverly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Waverly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Waverly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Waverly Place does not have units with air conditioning.

