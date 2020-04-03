All apartments in Staten Island
Find more places like 4000 Hylan Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Staten Island, NY
/
4000 Hylan Blvd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

4000 Hylan Blvd

4000 Hylan Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Staten Island
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4000 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10308
Great Kills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW - APRIL 2020 . JUST READ THIS AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. IT IS AVAILABLE NOW.. G.K. - Staten Island NYC, HYLAN Blvd. Please put your contact information in your tenent details so I can contact you, if not then you have to email me & contact me here with your info. Else its a waste of time. This apartment is PET FRIENDLY with a NEWLY built fence in backyard with backdoor access and your own driveway ! Its in a private detached three story house with your own private side entrance, and rear entrance for your Pet (dog). All of this in a quiet safe area. Your walkway entrance is on the side, past beautiful trees in front & well maintained grass all around. As you enter theres all new wood floors : Theres a large living room area & seperate bath, bedroom & kitchen. Majority of S.I rentals dont allow a DOG, This apartment was done with a Dog present. Yard has fence all around, with gates on both side. Parking also.
If you are serious and you are qualified then please email me + describe these details when you email : The qualifications are: having all the rent money & full tenant disclosure of Who is going to reside there. It would be good to know what your CURRENT location is now to figure your exact time of your 1st day here at THE APARTMENT & also know your last day of stay here. Please write this current info of yours, in your reply or contact information - just be ready to furnish it. The apartment is partially furnished and can be suited to your needs. This is only a temporary sublet. Many have really liked it , including the past tenents from the last decade : Theres been a tenent every year for over a decade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Hylan Blvd have any available units?
4000 Hylan Blvd has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4000 Hylan Blvd have?
Some of 4000 Hylan Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Hylan Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Hylan Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Hylan Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Hylan Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Hylan Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Hylan Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4000 Hylan Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Hylan Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Hylan Blvd have a pool?
No, 4000 Hylan Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Hylan Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4000 Hylan Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Hylan Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Hylan Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Hylan Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Hylan Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4000 Hylan Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct
Staten Island, NY 10304

Similar Pages

Staten Island 1 BedroomsStaten Island 2 Bedrooms
Staten Island Apartments with PoolStaten Island Dog Friendly Apartments
Staten Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stapleton

Apartments Near Colleges

Wagner CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity