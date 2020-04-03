4000 Hylan Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW - APRIL 2020 . JUST READ THIS AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. IT IS AVAILABLE NOW.. G.K. - Staten Island NYC, HYLAN Blvd. Please put your contact information in your tenent details so I can contact you, if not then you have to email me & contact me here with your info. Else its a waste of time. This apartment is PET FRIENDLY with a NEWLY built fence in backyard with backdoor access and your own driveway ! Its in a private detached three story house with your own private side entrance, and rear entrance for your Pet (dog). All of this in a quiet safe area. Your walkway entrance is on the side, past beautiful trees in front & well maintained grass all around. As you enter theres all new wood floors : Theres a large living room area & seperate bath, bedroom & kitchen. Majority of S.I rentals dont allow a DOG, This apartment was done with a Dog present. Yard has fence all around, with gates on both side. Parking also.

If you are serious and you are qualified then please email me + describe these details when you email : The qualifications are: having all the rent money & full tenant disclosure of Who is going to reside there. It would be good to know what your CURRENT location is now to figure your exact time of your 1st day here at THE APARTMENT & also know your last day of stay here. Please write this current info of yours, in your reply or contact information - just be ready to furnish it. The apartment is partially furnished and can be suited to your needs. This is only a temporary sublet. Many have really liked it , including the past tenents from the last decade : Theres been a tenent every year for over a decade.