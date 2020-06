Amenities

dishwasher some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator

Large and Bright apartment on the first floor available now for rent. Two bed rooms one full bath - 5 min from Verrazano Bridge. In The heart of Staten Island, Todt Hill area. Close to All. One car space and Heat included. Good Credit (we do credit check, no Credit karma will be accepted) and employment verification a must. Please E-mail for showing appointments. https://remax-100-ny.com