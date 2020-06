Amenities

FOR RENT in private house a bright and airy walk-in 2 Bedroom apartment in the willowbrook area of Staten Island with easy access to expressway. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and newer appliances. Fully tiled bathroom, and plenty of closets space. Shared backyard. NO PETS/SMOKING. All tenants must be screened by Nat'l. Tenant Network Screening Service, $20 fee applies. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED 1 month rent, 1 month security deposit..and one month broker fee.