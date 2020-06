Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2nd floor/Attic- Brand new gut renovated 4 bed 2 Full baths apartment for rent close to transportation, restaurants and Richmond University Hospital. Beautiful tree lined block with plenty of parking. New Stainless Steel appliances (stove and refrigerator) washer/dryer hook ups and New dishwasher, all new cabinets and tiles, hardwood floors are all polished with freshly painted walls. Plenty of closets with huge living room and big bedrooms with closets. Bathroom is all new and EIK with door to the yard. Landlord Pays heat and water and snow removal