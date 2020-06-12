90 Kirby Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. A dramatic double diamond roof cantilevered above twin decks shelters a classically modern open floor plan offering impressive fir ceiling and hardwood floors. It boasts a wood burning fireplace, 4 BR's, 2 Full Baths surrounded by walls of glass bringing the natural surroundings seamlessly into the home; PRIVATELY situated on over 2 acres. This Franzen Glass House ranks amongst U.S. most important modernist homes of the century. It received the 1956 Architectural Record award and has been featured in Wallpaper Magazine, NY Times, LIFE, and other major publications. Home is move in ready and a tranquil oasis! Dwelling is a mid-century modern home that the owners have maintained to preserve the character of the home in its original art form.