Rye, NY
90 Kirby Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

90 Kirby Lane

90 Kirby Ln · (914) 473-1439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY 10580

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,875

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1962 sqft

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. A dramatic double diamond roof cantilevered above twin decks shelters a classically modern open floor plan offering impressive fir ceiling and hardwood floors. It boasts a wood burning fireplace, 4 BR's, 2 Full Baths surrounded by walls of glass bringing the natural surroundings seamlessly into the home; PRIVATELY situated on over 2 acres. This Franzen Glass House ranks amongst U.S. most important modernist homes of the century. It received the 1956 Architectural Record award and has been featured in Wallpaper Magazine, NY Times, LIFE, and other major publications. Home is move in ready and a tranquil oasis! Dwelling is a mid-century modern home that the owners have maintained to preserve the character of the home in its original art form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Kirby Lane have any available units?
90 Kirby Lane has a unit available for $8,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Kirby Lane have?
Some of 90 Kirby Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Kirby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
90 Kirby Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Kirby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 90 Kirby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rye.
Does 90 Kirby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 90 Kirby Lane does offer parking.
Does 90 Kirby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Kirby Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Kirby Lane have a pool?
No, 90 Kirby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 90 Kirby Lane have accessible units?
No, 90 Kirby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Kirby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Kirby Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Kirby Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Kirby Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
