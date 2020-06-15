All apartments in Rye
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2 Elm Pl

2 Elm Pl · (917) 673-7745
Location

2 Elm Pl, Rye, NY 10580

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $3650 · Avail. now

$3,650

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex with Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 96792

Beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1 1/5 bath apt in the heart of Rye.

This beautiful apartment features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hard wood wide plank floors, and tons of light.

On the 2nd floor, you'll find two spacious bedrooms, a huge and modern bathroom that offers a large standing shower with beautiful subway tiles.

Hot water included. Two parking spots are possible for $80 per spot.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96792
Property Id 96792

(RLNE5819502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Elm Pl have any available units?
2 Elm Pl has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Elm Pl have?
Some of 2 Elm Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Elm Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2 Elm Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Elm Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Elm Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2 Elm Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2 Elm Pl does offer parking.
Does 2 Elm Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Elm Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Elm Pl have a pool?
No, 2 Elm Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2 Elm Pl have accessible units?
No, 2 Elm Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Elm Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Elm Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Elm Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Elm Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
