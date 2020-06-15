Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex with Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 96792
Beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1 1/5 bath apt in the heart of Rye.
This beautiful apartment features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hard wood wide plank floors, and tons of light.
On the 2nd floor, you'll find two spacious bedrooms, a huge and modern bathroom that offers a large standing shower with beautiful subway tiles.
Hot water included. Two parking spots are possible for $80 per spot.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96792
