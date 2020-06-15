Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex with Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 96792



Beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1 1/5 bath apt in the heart of Rye.



This beautiful apartment features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hard wood wide plank floors, and tons of light.



On the 2nd floor, you'll find two spacious bedrooms, a huge and modern bathroom that offers a large standing shower with beautiful subway tiles.



Hot water included. Two parking spots are possible for $80 per spot.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96792

Property Id 96792



(RLNE5819502)