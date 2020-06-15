Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby rent controlled valet service yoga

NO FEE ~ FLEX 2 ~ HIGH FLOOR~ EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS ~ LEASE BREAK ~ UNDERPRICED ~ RARE OPPORTUNITY ~ FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS ~ OPEN KITCHEN ~ FREE AMENITIESRare opportunity to live at Aurora a boutique high-rise tower by Queensboro Plaza.Spectacular sleek and bright 1 bedroom unit on the 30th floor of the building with open concept kitchen and Extra High Ceilings!Floor-to-ceiling windows frame impressive views of the skyline and illuminate brilliant natural light throughout every room.Designer finishes include custom white lacquer cabinetry, pure white quartz countertops, and recessed and under-cabinet lighting.The Open Concept Kitchen also features top of the line appliances featuring a Liebherr refrigerator, Bertazzoni ranges, and Bosch dishwasher.Clean lines, beautiful white oak flooring, ample closet space, a lot of light further compliment the unit.The bathroom offers premium Grohe and Toto fixtures with recessed lighting and pure white quartz stone and lacquer vanities with storage.Aurora offers one of the most elevated residential living experiences in LIC today.-24-hour attended lobby and complimentary valet service-Full-floor amenity space defined by eighteen-foot full-height glass walls with 360 degree views-Aurora Sky Deck A rooftop deck framed by breathtaking direct Manhattan views equipped with an outdoor gas grill, chaise lounges and intimate seating-Sky Fitness Center A state of the art rooftop fitness center offering high-tech strength and cardio machines, rooftop outdoor space for yoga and stretching-Aurora Sky Lounge A resident's lounge featuring plush seating, television, Wi-Fi access and an entertainer's kitchen with seating for 10-Bicycle Parking-Personal Storage-Onsite Parking-Valer Services-Package RoomThis is a lease break. The current lease ends at the end of March, 2021. Can be rented for 10 months or for a full 12 months.Rent Stabilized building.Pets are welcome.Photos are of a model unit and are provided by the management for advertising.Photos are of a model unit and are provided by the management for advertising.In order to view this and all other comparable units in Long Island City call or email Pavla. By appointment only.631-903-0463Pavla@LuxuryApartmentsLIC.com LALIC8083