Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

Aurora

2911 Queens Plz N · (631) 903-0463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2911 Queens Plz N, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
rent controlled
valet service
yoga
NO FEE ~ FLEX 2 ~ HIGH FLOOR~ EXTRA HIGH CEILINGS ~ LEASE BREAK ~ UNDERPRICED ~ RARE OPPORTUNITY ~ FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS ~ OPEN KITCHEN ~ FREE AMENITIESRare opportunity to live at Aurora a boutique high-rise tower by Queensboro Plaza.Spectacular sleek and bright 1 bedroom unit on the 30th floor of the building with open concept kitchen and Extra High Ceilings!Floor-to-ceiling windows frame impressive views of the skyline and illuminate brilliant natural light throughout every room.Designer finishes include custom white lacquer cabinetry, pure white quartz countertops, and recessed and under-cabinet lighting.The Open Concept Kitchen also features top of the line appliances featuring a Liebherr refrigerator, Bertazzoni ranges, and Bosch dishwasher.Clean lines, beautiful white oak flooring, ample closet space, a lot of light further compliment the unit.The bathroom offers premium Grohe and Toto fixtures with recessed lighting and pure white quartz stone and lacquer vanities with storage.Aurora offers one of the most elevated residential living experiences in LIC today.-24-hour attended lobby and complimentary valet service-Full-floor amenity space defined by eighteen-foot full-height glass walls with 360 degree views-Aurora Sky Deck A rooftop deck framed by breathtaking direct Manhattan views equipped with an outdoor gas grill, chaise lounges and intimate seating-Sky Fitness Center A state of the art rooftop fitness center offering high-tech strength and cardio machines, rooftop outdoor space for yoga and stretching-Aurora Sky Lounge A resident's lounge featuring plush seating, television, Wi-Fi access and an entertainer's kitchen with seating for 10-Bicycle Parking-Personal Storage-Onsite Parking-Valer Services-Package RoomThis is a lease break. The current lease ends at the end of March, 2021. Can be rented for 10 months or for a full 12 months.Rent Stabilized building.Pets are welcome.Photos are of a model unit and are provided by the management for advertising.Photos are of a model unit and are provided by the management for advertising.In order to view this and all other comparable units in Long Island City call or email Pavla. By appointment only.631-903-0463Pavla@LuxuryApartmentsLIC.com LALIC8083

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aurora have any available units?
Aurora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does Aurora have?
Some of Aurora's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aurora currently offering any rent specials?
Aurora isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aurora pet-friendly?
Yes, Aurora is pet friendly.
Does Aurora offer parking?
Yes, Aurora does offer parking.
Does Aurora have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aurora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aurora have a pool?
No, Aurora does not have a pool.
Does Aurora have accessible units?
Yes, Aurora has accessible units.
Does Aurora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aurora has units with dishwashers.
Does Aurora have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aurora has units with air conditioning.
