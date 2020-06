Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

MASSIVE THREE BEDROOM TWO FULL BATHROOMS, TWO PRIVET BALCONIES, FULL FLOOR APARTMENT,

Located in one of the best areas in Queens. Just 6min. walk to Queens Blvd subway stop on M and R train. The neighborhood has a lot of restaurants and shopping malls,

Sunny and spacious apartment with renovated open kitchen, hardwood floors, freshly painted walls. This unit has 8 CLOSETS, THREE KING size bedrooms.