85-31 120th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access



2. Watch a Video Tour



3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Large Studio Now Available in Prime Kew Gardens!



Beautiful studio apartment now available, this unit features a large windowed L kitchen and a large living/sleeping area. Additionally features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space. The layout is ample enough to section of a seperate sleeping area from your dining and living area, truly a must-see!



This beautifully maintained building is only 4 blocks away from the J and Z 104 St Station. The property is centrally located near Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, where all major convenience stores can be found including CTown Supermarkets, Rite Aid, multiple restaurant and bar options. Enjoy the nearby Forest Park for a quick workout or sign-up at Crunch Fitness only a few blocks away. Everything you need only minutes away from your doorstep. To top it off this building has the convenience of a laundry room available to all tenants. Cats allowed!



Equal Housing Opportunity