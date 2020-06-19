All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

85-31 120th Street

85-31 120th Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

85-31 120th Street, Queens, NY 11415
Kew Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit F-2 · Avail. now

$1,625

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
Large Studio Now Available in Prime Kew Gardens!

Beautiful studio apartment now available, this unit features a large windowed L kitchen and a large living/sleeping area. Additionally features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space. The layout is ample enough to section of a seperate sleeping area from your dining and living area, truly a must-see!

This beautifully maintained building is only 4 blocks away from the J and Z 104 St Station. The property is centrally located near Jamaica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, where all major convenience stores can be found including CTown Supermarkets, Rite Aid, multiple restaurant and bar options. Enjoy the nearby Forest Park for a quick workout or sign-up at Crunch Fitness only a few blocks away. Everything you need only minutes away from your doorstep. To top it off this building has the convenience of a laundry room available to all tenants. Cats allowed!

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85-31 120th Street have any available units?
85-31 120th Street has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85-31 120th Street have?
Some of 85-31 120th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85-31 120th Street currently offering any rent specials?
85-31 120th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85-31 120th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 85-31 120th Street is pet friendly.
Does 85-31 120th Street offer parking?
No, 85-31 120th Street does not offer parking.
Does 85-31 120th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85-31 120th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85-31 120th Street have a pool?
No, 85-31 120th Street does not have a pool.
Does 85-31 120th Street have accessible units?
No, 85-31 120th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85-31 120th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 85-31 120th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85-31 120th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 85-31 120th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
