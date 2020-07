Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

2 flight walk-up 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 1 master suite with an additional room that can be used as a walking closet, office space or extra room. Bedroom 2 and 3 are large enough to fit a Queen size bed. Kitchen has space for eat-in area, living room and dining room area with ample space for a sectional couch and eating table. Easy access to public transportation, freeway access, dining and shopping opportunities.