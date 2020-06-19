All apartments in Queens
83-30 Vietor Avenue

83-30 Vietor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

83-30 Vietor Avenue, Queens, NY 11373
Elmhurst

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom In Elmhurst, Queens. Immediate Moving Is Allowed. Located In A Very Convenient Location, For Less Than 1 Block From The M & R At Elmhurst Ave. You Cannot Beat The Location And Convenience For A Great Price!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83-30 Vietor Avenue have any available units?
83-30 Vietor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 83-30 Vietor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
83-30 Vietor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83-30 Vietor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 83-30 Vietor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 83-30 Vietor Avenue offer parking?
No, 83-30 Vietor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 83-30 Vietor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83-30 Vietor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83-30 Vietor Avenue have a pool?
No, 83-30 Vietor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 83-30 Vietor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 83-30 Vietor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 83-30 Vietor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 83-30 Vietor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83-30 Vietor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 83-30 Vietor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
