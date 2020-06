Amenities

Step in to this fully renovated house in the heart of Hollis Hills. This home offers 4 generous size bedrooms, formal dining room, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and fully finished basement. In addition, this house has central a/c, nice size backyard, enclosed garage & private driveway. Its conveniently located to all major highways, public transportation and house of worships.