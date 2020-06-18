All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

6015 Myrtle Ave

60-15 Myrtle Avenue · (929) 810-6270
Location

60-15 Myrtle Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom apartment features spacious living room, queen sized bedroom, stainless steel kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors, and windows that let in natural light throughout.You'll be right around the corner from dozens of top-rated bars, restaurants, cafes, grocers, and music/art venues.Local favorites include Norma's, Sweet Jane's, Aunt Jenny's, Ridgewood Ale House, Gottscheer Hall, While in Kathmandu, Julia's Wine Bar, Queen's Tavern, Houdini's Kitchen Laboratory. Short commute to Manhattan & easy access to the rest of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods.No brokers fee! Only First & SecurityCALL/TEXT TODAY FOR SHOWING ! skyline14537

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Myrtle Ave have any available units?
6015 Myrtle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 6015 Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 6015 Myrtle Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Myrtle Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Myrtle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Myrtle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 6015 Myrtle Ave offer parking?
No, 6015 Myrtle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6015 Myrtle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 Myrtle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Myrtle Ave have a pool?
No, 6015 Myrtle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Myrtle Ave have accessible units?
No, 6015 Myrtle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Myrtle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 Myrtle Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Myrtle Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Myrtle Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
