6015 Myrtle Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom apartment features spacious living room, queen sized bedroom, stainless steel kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors, and windows that let in natural light throughout.You'll be right around the corner from dozens of top-rated bars, restaurants, cafes, grocers, and music/art venues.Local favorites include Norma's, Sweet Jane's, Aunt Jenny's, Ridgewood Ale House, Gottscheer Hall, While in Kathmandu, Julia's Wine Bar, Queen's Tavern, Houdini's Kitchen Laboratory. Short commute to Manhattan & easy access to the rest of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods.No brokers fee! Only First & SecurityCALL/TEXT TODAY FOR SHOWING ! skyline14537