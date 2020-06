Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful, Huge Sun Drenched 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex Apartment with Fully Finished Basement on Residential Block in the Heart of Little Neck. Huge Living Room and Dining Room Area with a Large Kitchen and 1/2 Bath. Large Basement Which Can Be Used as a Den or Family Room. Also has Huge Landscaped Backyard! Close to Shops, Restaurants, and Transportation.