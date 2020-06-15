50-15 39th Street

Amenities

Spacious alcove studio with open view of Manhattan. This western-facing unit has four large windows providing plenty of sunlight. Separate kitchen, and adjacent breakfast nook efficiently maximize space while maintaining the open feel. Massive closets near front door large enough to accommodate bikes, sporting equipment, and still have plenty of room to spare. Features through wall AC, no need to fuss with window units. Available partially furnished or unfurnished. Cats allowed, Sorry no dogs. Easy Board Approval.

Building features an elevator, Roof Deck! laundry room, and live in super.

Easy access to Manhattan via 7 train at 40th street station. Many nearby restaurants and shops in one of Queens' best neighborhoods.