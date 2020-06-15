All apartments in Queens
50-15 39th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

50-15 39th Street

50-15 39th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50-15 39th Street, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Spacious alcove studio with open view of Manhattan. This western-facing unit has four large windows providing plenty of sunlight. Separate kitchen, and adjacent breakfast nook efficiently maximize space while maintaining the open feel. Massive closets near front door large enough to accommodate bikes, sporting equipment, and still have plenty of room to spare. Features through wall AC, no need to fuss with window units. Available partially furnished or unfurnished. Cats allowed, Sorry no dogs. Easy Board Approval.
Building features an elevator, Roof Deck! laundry room, and live in super.
Easy access to Manhattan via 7 train at 40th street station. Many nearby restaurants and shops in one of Queens' best neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50-15 39th Street have any available units?
50-15 39th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50-15 39th Street have?
Some of 50-15 39th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50-15 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
50-15 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50-15 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 50-15 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 50-15 39th Street offer parking?
No, 50-15 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 50-15 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50-15 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50-15 39th Street have a pool?
No, 50-15 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 50-15 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 50-15 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50-15 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50-15 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50-15 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 50-15 39th Street has units with air conditioning.
