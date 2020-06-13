All apartments in Queens
42-37 27th Street
42-37 27th Street

42-37 27th Street · (516) 902-1207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42-37 27th Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8-A · Avail. now

$2,595

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
No Fee! Unit 8A a beautiful and bright convertible alcove studio 1BR 1BA condo unit with impeccable modern features is available for rent - furnished apartment. Welcome to IVY 28, a boutique 28 residence condo building located within 4 minutes from midtown Manhattan by Court Square & Queensboro Plaza stations (E M 7 G N W R trains).

The unit features a generous size living room with two walk-in closets, 11ft high ceilings, and oversized windows. Beautiful oak hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, modern open gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Top of the line kitchen fixtures, stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile flooring, granite counter tops, custom wood cabinetry, GE range, and Liebherr refrigerator. The bathroom sets a relaxing setting with elegant stone, tile floors, and a deep soaking tub with open views. Ivy28 includes amenities beautiful roof deck with Manhattan views and laundry room in the building. Please inquire for more information. Sorry no pets.

Tenant has the option to sign a one-year lease OR to takeover the remainder of the current tenant's lease ending September 2nd 2020. For lease takeover rent can be discounted - please inquire for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42-37 27th Street have any available units?
42-37 27th Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42-37 27th Street have?
Some of 42-37 27th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42-37 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
42-37 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42-37 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 42-37 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 42-37 27th Street offer parking?
No, 42-37 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 42-37 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42-37 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42-37 27th Street have a pool?
No, 42-37 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 42-37 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 42-37 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42-37 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42-37 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 42-37 27th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 42-37 27th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
