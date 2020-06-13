42-37 27th Street

Amenities

No Fee! Unit 8A a beautiful and bright convertible alcove studio 1BR 1BA condo unit with impeccable modern features is available for rent - furnished apartment. Welcome to IVY 28, a boutique 28 residence condo building located within 4 minutes from midtown Manhattan by Court Square & Queensboro Plaza stations (E M 7 G N W R trains).



The unit features a generous size living room with two walk-in closets, 11ft high ceilings, and oversized windows. Beautiful oak hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, modern open gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Top of the line kitchen fixtures, stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile flooring, granite counter tops, custom wood cabinetry, GE range, and Liebherr refrigerator. The bathroom sets a relaxing setting with elegant stone, tile floors, and a deep soaking tub with open views. Ivy28 includes amenities beautiful roof deck with Manhattan views and laundry room in the building. Please inquire for more information. Sorry no pets.



Tenant has the option to sign a one-year lease OR to takeover the remainder of the current tenant's lease ending September 2nd 2020. For lease takeover rent can be discounted - please inquire for more information.