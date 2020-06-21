42-13 28th ave

Amenities

This large 1 bedroom apartment is located in a nice multi family building in Astoria, Queens.The apartment features: Hardwood floors, LARGE Eat-in kitchen, Large living room, Queen size bedroom, Multiple Sunlit windows and 2 large closets. * Heat & hot water included in the rent.* Sorry only cats allowed * This will not last!* Great area for all your shopping needs.* Located one block from the Q18 bus * 7-10 minutes walk from the 30th Avenue train station OR the Broadway * 46th Street M/R station for easy access into Midtown Manhattan.Contact Andreas Kambanis your Astoria, Long Island City specialist today for a viewing. CELL: 917-731-1729EMAIL: Andreas@bouklisgroup.com