All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 42-13 28th ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
42-13 28th ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

42-13 28th ave

42-13 28th Avenue · (917) 731-1729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

42-13 28th Avenue, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This large 1 bedroom apartment is located in a nice multi family building in Astoria, Queens.The apartment features: Hardwood floors, LARGE Eat-in kitchen, Large living room, Queen size bedroom, Multiple Sunlit windows and 2 large closets. * Heat & hot water included in the rent.* Sorry only cats allowed * This will not last!* Great area for all your shopping needs.* Located one block from the Q18 bus * 7-10 minutes walk from the 30th Avenue train station OR the Broadway * 46th Street M/R station for easy access into Midtown Manhattan.Contact Andreas Kambanis your Astoria, Long Island City specialist today for a viewing. CELL: 917-731-1729EMAIL: Andreas@bouklisgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42-13 28th ave have any available units?
42-13 28th ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 42-13 28th ave currently offering any rent specials?
42-13 28th ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42-13 28th ave pet-friendly?
No, 42-13 28th ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 42-13 28th ave offer parking?
No, 42-13 28th ave does not offer parking.
Does 42-13 28th ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42-13 28th ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42-13 28th ave have a pool?
No, 42-13 28th ave does not have a pool.
Does 42-13 28th ave have accessible units?
No, 42-13 28th ave does not have accessible units.
Does 42-13 28th ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 42-13 28th ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42-13 28th ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 42-13 28th ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 42-13 28th ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity