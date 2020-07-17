41-12 23rd Ave 1

Amenities
Charming unit. Great area - Property Id: 301618
Price listed is for 1 person
Charming 1-bedroom unit at 41st street and 23rd avenue
1st floor a multi family building
Heat and hot water included, just pay cooking gas/electricity
Separate eat-in kitchen
Ample closet space
Hardwood floors
Great location-23rd avenue and 41st street, steps to famous restaurants, groceries, gyms and many more on Ditmars
0.41mi to N/W trains - 10-12 min walk
Small dogs are allowed, no cats please
Call or text neighborhood specialists:
Dmitry @ 917-972-9644
Marina @ 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301618
