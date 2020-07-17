All apartments in Queens
41-12 23rd Ave 1

41-12 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

41-12 23rd Avenue, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming unit. Great area - Property Id: 301618

Price listed is for 1 person

Charming 1-bedroom unit at 41st street and 23rd avenue
1st floor a multi family building

Heat and hot water included, just pay cooking gas/electricity

Separate eat-in kitchen

Ample closet space

Hardwood floors

Great location-23rd avenue and 41st street, steps to famous restaurants, groceries, gyms and many more on Ditmars

0.41mi to N/W trains - 10-12 min walk

Small dogs are allowed, no cats please

Call or text neighborhood specialists:
Dmitry @ 917-972-9644
Marina @ 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301618
Property Id 301618

(RLNE5859244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41-12 23rd Ave 1 have any available units?
41-12 23rd Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 41-12 23rd Ave 1 have?
Some of 41-12 23rd Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41-12 23rd Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
41-12 23rd Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41-12 23rd Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 41-12 23rd Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 41-12 23rd Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 41-12 23rd Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 41-12 23rd Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41-12 23rd Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41-12 23rd Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 41-12 23rd Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 41-12 23rd Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 41-12 23rd Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 41-12 23rd Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 41-12 23rd Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41-12 23rd Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 41-12 23rd Ave 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
