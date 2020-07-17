41-12 23rd Ave 1

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Charming unit. Great area - Property Id: 301618



Price listed is for 1 person



Charming 1-bedroom unit at 41st street and 23rd avenue

1st floor a multi family building



Heat and hot water included, just pay cooking gas/electricity



Separate eat-in kitchen



Ample closet space



Hardwood floors



Great location-23rd avenue and 41st street, steps to famous restaurants, groceries, gyms and many more on Ditmars



0.41mi to N/W trains - 10-12 min walk



Small dogs are allowed, no cats please



Call or text neighborhood specialists:

Dmitry @ 917-972-9644

Marina @ 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301618

