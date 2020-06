Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom apartment with a large living room as well as an eat-in separate kitchen. (3rd FL walk up)Both rooms can easily fit queen size beds, the apartment is very bright however standing lamps are needed for the living room and bedrooms.Small pets are ok.There is also a working chimney in the living room.The apartment is also conveniently located about 5 min from the Long Island Railroad Bayside Station.Tenants pay their own utilities except water,Easy street parkingAvailable Nowplease text/email/call Luis to schedule Sterling5440