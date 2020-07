Amenities

recently renovated clubhouse

Located in the heart of Astoria steps to the subway and moments to midtown. Newly developed boutique rental with over 730 square feet of living in the apartment. Finished with 18 inch tiling throughout. High ceilings and large bedroom. Living room is gigantic and fits a extensive sectional. Eat-in kitchen with tons of wooden cabinets and full sized appliances.2nd floor with southern exposure and lots of lighting.Steps to the 30th Avenue cafes and lounges. Shopping is at your footstep. Contact your Astoria specialist today.