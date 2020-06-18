34-08 28th Avenue

Amenities

RENOVATED MASSIVE 1200sf 2 bedroom apartment featuring hardwood flooring, and high ceilings. Spacious living area, Large windows and abundant closet space, bedrooms and can fit king size beds comfortably. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. **HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED** This unit is located in a prime Astoria with everything you need just steps away. 1 block away from 30th avenue. Just a short 3 minute walk to the N/W subway lines and just 7 minutes Away from midtown Manhattan. Plenty of Restaurants, supermarkets and coffee shops just steps away. Multiple choices of gyms and banks near by for your convenience. FOR VIEWINGS CALL or TEXT Mashud Ahmed at 917-355-4162 OR EMAIL AMASHUD@BOUKLISGROUP.COM