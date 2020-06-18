All apartments in Queens
34-08 28th Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

34-08 28th Avenue

34-08 28th Avenue · (917) 355-4162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34-08 28th Avenue, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
RENOVATED MASSIVE 1200sf 2 bedroom apartment featuring hardwood flooring, and high ceilings. Spacious living area, Large windows and abundant closet space, bedrooms and can fit king size beds comfortably. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. **HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED** This unit is located in a prime Astoria with everything you need just steps away. 1 block away from 30th avenue. Just a short 3 minute walk to the N/W subway lines and just 7 minutes Away from midtown Manhattan. Plenty of Restaurants, supermarkets and coffee shops just steps away. Multiple choices of gyms and banks near by for your convenience. FOR VIEWINGS CALL or TEXT Mashud Ahmed at 917-355-4162 OR EMAIL AMASHUD@BOUKLISGROUP.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34-08 28th Avenue have any available units?
34-08 28th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 34-08 28th Avenue have?
Some of 34-08 28th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34-08 28th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34-08 28th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34-08 28th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 34-08 28th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 34-08 28th Avenue offer parking?
No, 34-08 28th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 34-08 28th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34-08 28th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34-08 28th Avenue have a pool?
No, 34-08 28th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 34-08 28th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34-08 28th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34-08 28th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34-08 28th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 34-08 28th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 34-08 28th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
