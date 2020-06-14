All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

31-36 32nd Street

31-36 32nd Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31-36 32nd Street, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-D · Avail. now

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

No Fee Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Prime Astoria Neighborhood Available 5/1!

Welcome to your new home! This unique 2 bedroom apartment situated in prime Astoria offers all of the modern conveniences you need, with the boutique feel you love. This apartment features a totally newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, spacious living area, and hardwood floors throughout. The apartment has an abundance of closet space and 2 roomy bedrooms. The kitchen comes fully equipped with state of the art stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher, custom cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, mosaic tile details, and a timeless monochromatic palette. The bathroom is very spacious with beautiful mosaic tiles.

Don't compromise the character and modern efficiencies, live here and get both.

The building is located in the center of Astoria, home to diverse eateries and bars, trendy nightlife and mom and pop shops. Have a casual dinner and drinks at the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden or fancy cocktails at Mar's. Dance the night away with friends at Zbar Astoria or date night at La Sala, the choices are endless.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Security Deposit Replacement with Rhino!

Pictures are of a similar unit.

Video is of the actual unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-36 32nd Street have any available units?
31-36 32nd Street has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31-36 32nd Street have?
Some of 31-36 32nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31-36 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
31-36 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-36 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 31-36 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 31-36 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 31-36 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 31-36 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31-36 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-36 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 31-36 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 31-36 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 31-36 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31-36 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31-36 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 31-36 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31-36 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
