31-36 32nd Street

No Fee Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Prime Astoria Neighborhood Available 5/1!



Welcome to your new home! This unique 2 bedroom apartment situated in prime Astoria offers all of the modern conveniences you need, with the boutique feel you love. This apartment features a totally newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, spacious living area, and hardwood floors throughout. The apartment has an abundance of closet space and 2 roomy bedrooms. The kitchen comes fully equipped with state of the art stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher, custom cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, mosaic tile details, and a timeless monochromatic palette. The bathroom is very spacious with beautiful mosaic tiles.



Don't compromise the character and modern efficiencies, live here and get both.



The building is located in the center of Astoria, home to diverse eateries and bars, trendy nightlife and mom and pop shops. Have a casual dinner and drinks at the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden or fancy cocktails at Mar's. Dance the night away with friends at Zbar Astoria or date night at La Sala, the choices are endless.



Pictures are of a similar unit.



Video is of the actual unit