Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

31-12 24th Avenue

3112 24th Ave · (917) 972-9644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3112 24th Ave, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
Fee Apartment? Available November,15th? Location you cannot beat! 24th avenue and 32nd street!? 5 min to N/W trains? Brand New Luxury Studio Apartment? Beautiful Granite Kitchen? Stainless Steel Appliances? Dishwasher? Central Air? Nice Hardwood Floors? Building has Laundry, Roof Deck and Bike Room? Parking may be available for $250? Key-less EntryClose to Restaurants, Cafes, and so much more around the 30th ave!PETS ARE CASE BY CASETenants pay their utilitiesCall your Neighborhood Specialists to view the unitDMITRY @ 917-972-9644MARINA @917-972-9633 Sterling5570

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-12 24th Avenue have any available units?
31-12 24th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 31-12 24th Avenue have?
Some of 31-12 24th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31-12 24th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31-12 24th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-12 24th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 31-12 24th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 31-12 24th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31-12 24th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 31-12 24th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31-12 24th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-12 24th Avenue have a pool?
No, 31-12 24th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31-12 24th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31-12 24th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31-12 24th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31-12 24th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 31-12 24th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31-12 24th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
