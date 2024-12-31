31-12 24th Avenue

Amenities
Fee Apartment? Available November,15th? Location you cannot beat! 24th avenue and 32nd street!? 5 min to N/W trains? Brand New Luxury Studio Apartment? Beautiful Granite Kitchen? Stainless Steel Appliances? Dishwasher? Central Air? Nice Hardwood Floors? Building has Laundry, Roof Deck and Bike Room? Parking may be available for $250? Key-less EntryClose to Restaurants, Cafes, and so much more around the 30th ave!PETS ARE CASE BY CASETenants pay their utilitiesCall your Neighborhood Specialists to view the unitDMITRY @ 917-972-9644MARINA @917-972-9633 Sterling5570