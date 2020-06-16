31-11 38th St 2F

Amenities
_Newly-renovated__2-Bed_31st ave and 38th st__ - Property Id: 158700
Available now
Pre War building
5th Floor walk up (no elevator)
Conveniently located between M/R and N/W lines
Good layout
Queen sized bedroom & Full sized bedroom (room difference)
Heat, hot water in the rent
No pets
You are only a phone call, text message or email away from residing in such a terrific place:
