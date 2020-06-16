31-11 38th St 2F

Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

_Newly-renovated__2-Bed_31st ave and 38th st__ - Property Id: 158700



Available now

Pre War building



5th Floor walk up (no elevator)

Conveniently located between M/R and N/W lines

Good layout



Queen sized bedroom & Full sized bedroom (room difference)

Heat, hot water in the rent

No pets



You are only a phone call, text message or email away from residing in such a terrific place:

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158700

Property Id 158700



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5783311)