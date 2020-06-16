All apartments in Queens
31-11 38th St 2F

31-11 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

31-11 38th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
_Newly-renovated__2-Bed_31st ave and 38th st__ - Property Id: 158700

Available now
Pre War building

5th Floor walk up (no elevator)
Conveniently located between M/R and N/W lines
Good layout

Queen sized bedroom & Full sized bedroom (room difference)
Heat, hot water in the rent
No pets

You are only a phone call, text message or email away from residing in such a terrific place:
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158700
Property Id 158700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-11 38th St 2F have any available units?
31-11 38th St 2F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 31-11 38th St 2F currently offering any rent specials?
31-11 38th St 2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-11 38th St 2F pet-friendly?
No, 31-11 38th St 2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 31-11 38th St 2F offer parking?
No, 31-11 38th St 2F does not offer parking.
Does 31-11 38th St 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31-11 38th St 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-11 38th St 2F have a pool?
No, 31-11 38th St 2F does not have a pool.
Does 31-11 38th St 2F have accessible units?
No, 31-11 38th St 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 31-11 38th St 2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 31-11 38th St 2F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31-11 38th St 2F have units with air conditioning?
No, 31-11 38th St 2F does not have units with air conditioning.
