Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:41 PM

30-64 34th Street

30-64 34th Street · (718) 864-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.




Location

30-64 34th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Virtual Showings Available. Please excuse the photos apartment is being renovated and repainted. New Pictures coming soon. Welcome to this gorgeous renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment located in the heart of Astoria. This unit features gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, and best of all washer and dryer in unit. Renovated modern bathroom.*Live in Super *Virtual Doorman *Near N, W, M & R Trains *Cats Okay*Pictures may vary from similar unit*Contact Information- David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate Agent Cell: 718-864-4543Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-64 34th Street have any available units?
30-64 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 30-64 34th Street have?
Some of 30-64 34th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-64 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
30-64 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-64 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 30-64 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 30-64 34th Street offer parking?
No, 30-64 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 30-64 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30-64 34th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-64 34th Street have a pool?
No, 30-64 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 30-64 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 30-64 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30-64 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30-64 34th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 30-64 34th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30-64 34th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
