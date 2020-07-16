30-64 34th Street

Amenities

Virtual Showings Available. Please excuse the photos apartment is being renovated and repainted. New Pictures coming soon. Welcome to this gorgeous renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment located in the heart of Astoria. This unit features gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, and best of all washer and dryer in unit. Renovated modern bathroom.*Live in Super *Virtual Doorman *Near N, W, M & R Trains *Cats Okay*Pictures may vary from similar unit*Contact Information- David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate Agent Cell: 718-864-4543Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com