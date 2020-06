Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet friendly one bedroom apartment available now on the 5th floor of a multi-family building in the heart of AstoriaPrime location! Four short blocks to the N/W train. Laundromat on the same blockSeparate eat-in kitchenKing size bedroomHardwood floorsCats and dogs welcomeHeat and hot water included in rentGood credit and annual income 40x the rent is a must for all applicantsContact Markella 347-330-6593 Sterling4584