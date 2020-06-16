2840 45th Street 1B

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction stainless steel

MASSIVE SPACE-BRAND NEW-30th AVE-MR&NW TRAINS - Property Id: 87755



brand new construction



massive apartment



be the first tenant



spacious living room and bedrooms



brand new hardwood floors



brand new stainless steel appliances



dishwasher



ample closet space



plenty of natural light



20 second walk to 30th Ave--restaurants, cafes, bars, shops, banks, and much more...



straight walk to m&r train



access to both the n&w and the m&r



laundromat that picks up and delivers for free one block away



supermarket around the corner



no pets please



text: Vince: 914/222/0193

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87755

