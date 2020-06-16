All apartments in Queens
2840 45th Street 1B
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:39 PM

2840 45th Street 1B

2840 45th St · (914) 222-0193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2840 45th St, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1B · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
MASSIVE SPACE-BRAND NEW-30th AVE-MR&NW TRAINS - Property Id: 87755

brand new construction

massive apartment

be the first tenant

spacious living room and bedrooms

brand new hardwood floors

brand new stainless steel appliances

dishwasher

ample closet space

plenty of natural light

20 second walk to 30th Ave--restaurants, cafes, bars, shops, banks, and much more...

straight walk to m&r train

access to both the n&w and the m&r

laundromat that picks up and delivers for free one block away

supermarket around the corner

no pets please

text: Vince: 914/222/0193
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87755
Property Id 87755

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5380730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 45th Street 1B have any available units?
2840 45th Street 1B has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2840 45th Street 1B have?
Some of 2840 45th Street 1B's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 45th Street 1B currently offering any rent specials?
2840 45th Street 1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 45th Street 1B pet-friendly?
No, 2840 45th Street 1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 2840 45th Street 1B offer parking?
No, 2840 45th Street 1B does not offer parking.
Does 2840 45th Street 1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 45th Street 1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 45th Street 1B have a pool?
No, 2840 45th Street 1B does not have a pool.
Does 2840 45th Street 1B have accessible units?
No, 2840 45th Street 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 45th Street 1B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 45th Street 1B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 45th Street 1B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2840 45th Street 1B does not have units with air conditioning.
