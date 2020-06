Amenities

some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

$2000.00 / 1br - 700ft2 - Sublet min 3 months - Close to Beer Garden, Furnished , N,W 5min M60B (Astoria)This huge one bedroom is located just off of Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden. It is also just a 5 minute walk to the N/W train line.The unit occupies the 3rd floor and gets tons of sunlight on all sides.The bedroom can comfortably fit a king sized bed and has ample closet space.Heat and Hot Water are included.Furnished. SPIRE727225