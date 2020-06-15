28-10 Jackson Avenue

Amenities
This elegant east-facing two-bedroom residence overlooks the park and features an in-unit washer/dryer, white desert oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades, LED lighting, key card entry system and resident-controlled heating and A/C. Inspired by the world's leading spas and resorts, The Club is a five-story, 45,000 square-foot collection of premium amenities, exclusively available to residents. It offers an indoor/outdoor fireside lounge, demo kitchen, dining room, gaming rooms, golf simulator, state-of-the-art fitness center with group fitness studio, a 75' indoor lap pool, massage treatment rooms, steam and sauna room, full-size basketball court, squash court, outdoor pool, hot tub and so much more! Residents will also enjoy the rarest of New York amenities - your very own 1.6-acre park, featuring a great lawn, dog park, kid's play area, bocce court, BBQ's and more.
