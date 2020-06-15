All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 28-10 Jackson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
28-10 Jackson Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:14 PM

28-10 Jackson Avenue

2810 Jackson Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1659112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2810 Jackson Ave, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
This elegant east-facing two-bedroom residence overlooks the park and features an in-unit washer/dryer, white desert oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades, LED lighting, key card entry system and resident-controlled heating and A/C. Inspired by the world's leading spas and resorts, The Club is a five-story, 45,000 square-foot collection of premium amenities, exclusively available to residents. It offers an indoor/outdoor fireside lounge, demo kitchen, dining room, gaming rooms, golf simulator, state-of-the-art fitness center with group fitness studio, a 75' indoor lap pool, massage treatment rooms, steam and sauna room, full-size basketball court, squash court, outdoor pool, hot tub and so much more! Residents will also enjoy the rarest of New York amenities - your very own 1.6-acre park, featuring a great lawn, dog park, kid's play area, bocce court, BBQ's and more.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28-10 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
28-10 Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 28-10 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 28-10 Jackson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28-10 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
28-10 Jackson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28-10 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 28-10 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 28-10 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
No, 28-10 Jackson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 28-10 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28-10 Jackson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28-10 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 28-10 Jackson Avenue has a pool.
Does 28-10 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 28-10 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 28-10 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 28-10 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28-10 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28-10 Jackson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28-10 Jackson Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity