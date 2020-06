Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

The perfect unit: location, space, and price



Available for May 1



Spacious two bed 1.5 blocks from the Ditmars train stop



Always get a seat on the train



2nd floor walk up



Hardwood floors



Separate kitchen



Great natural light



Heat and hot water included



Text Vince: 914-222-0193

No Pets Allowed



