Mint 3 bedroom newly developed in the Astoria Historic District. Condo finished with 6 inch wide wood flooring. Custom designed kitchen finished with a mahogany finish and topped off with Caesar stone counters. All stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Floor to ceiling tiling in the bath. King beds all around with windows from floor to ceiling with solar shade panels and furnished closets. Abundant lighting throughout.Walking distance to the subway and close to the well known Astoria Park waterfront. Supermarkets, groceries, and more are at your footstep.