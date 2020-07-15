26-03 24th Ave 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming renovated unit. Small pets ok.By the Park - Property Id: 294367



True 2-Bedroom in one of the most desirable area of Astoria, Queens



24th avenue and 26th street, minutes away from everything



DIMENSIONS:

Living Room 16 x 11.7

Bedroom to the left 13.8 x 10

Bedroom to the right 13.8 x 11.6

Kitchen Space 11.5 x 6.5



Available July1,st



2nd floor



Large separate kitchen



King and queen sized bedrooms



5 closets



Hardwood floors



Heat and hot water are included



Live-in super



Small pets up to 20lb are allowed (pet deposit



Great area, steps to N,W trains, restaurants, groceries and many more in Ditmars area



Must be qualified - income of 40x the rent and excellent credit scores



Call, Text or Email to view:

Dmitry @917-972-9644

Marina @ 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294367

