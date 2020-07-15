All apartments in Queens
26-03 24th Ave 2

26-03 24th Avenue · (917) 972-9633
Location

26-03 24th Avenue, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming renovated unit. Small pets ok.By the Park - Property Id: 294367

True 2-Bedroom in one of the most desirable area of Astoria, Queens

24th avenue and 26th street, minutes away from everything

DIMENSIONS:
Living Room 16 x 11.7
Bedroom to the left 13.8 x 10
Bedroom to the right 13.8 x 11.6
Kitchen Space 11.5 x 6.5

Available July1,st

2nd floor

Large separate kitchen

King and queen sized bedrooms

5 closets

Hardwood floors

Heat and hot water are included

Live-in super

Small pets up to 20lb are allowed (pet deposit

Great area, steps to N,W trains, restaurants, groceries and many more in Ditmars area

Must be qualified - income of 40x the rent and excellent credit scores

Call, Text or Email to view:
Dmitry @917-972-9644
Marina @ 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294367
Property Id 294367

(RLNE5833254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26-03 24th Ave 2 have any available units?
26-03 24th Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26-03 24th Ave 2 have?
Some of 26-03 24th Ave 2's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26-03 24th Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
26-03 24th Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26-03 24th Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 26-03 24th Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 26-03 24th Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 26-03 24th Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 26-03 24th Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26-03 24th Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26-03 24th Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 26-03 24th Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 26-03 24th Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 26-03 24th Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 26-03 24th Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26-03 24th Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26-03 24th Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 26-03 24th Ave 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
