26-03 24th Ave 2

Amenities
Charming renovated unit. Small pets ok.By the Park - Property Id: 294367
True 2-Bedroom in one of the most desirable area of Astoria, Queens
24th avenue and 26th street, minutes away from everything
DIMENSIONS:
Living Room 16 x 11.7
Bedroom to the left 13.8 x 10
Bedroom to the right 13.8 x 11.6
Kitchen Space 11.5 x 6.5
Available July1,st
2nd floor
Large separate kitchen
King and queen sized bedrooms
5 closets
Hardwood floors
Heat and hot water are included
Live-in super
Small pets up to 20lb are allowed (pet deposit
Great area, steps to N,W trains, restaurants, groceries and many more in Ditmars area
Must be qualified - income of 40x the rent and excellent credit scores
Call, Text or Email to view:
Dmitry @917-972-9644
Marina @ 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294367
Property Id 294367
(RLNE5833254)