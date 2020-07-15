25-90 35th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

PRIME LOCATION!! RIGHT OFF 30TH Ave. and 35TH STREETLarge 1Br is located on the 4th floor of a well maintained elevator pre-war building, with laundry room and live in super. The apartment features large living area with open kitchen, a large king size bedroom, hardwood floors throughout and great closet space (3 large closets). The bathroom was gut renovated.Residents are situated in the heart of Astoria. Close proximity to major public transportation (N/W subway station and M60 Express Bus to Manhattan) 12-15 minute ride to Manhattan, as well as some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment in the neighborhood.Actual Apartment PhotosNo Dogs/One Cat per apartment with the landlord's approvalHeat and hot water are included in rent