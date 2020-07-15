All apartments in Queens
25-90 35th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

25-90 35th Street

25-90 35th Street · (347) 471-4197
Location

25-90 35th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
PRIME LOCATION!! RIGHT OFF 30TH Ave. and 35TH STREETLarge 1Br is located on the 4th floor of a well maintained elevator pre-war building, with laundry room and live in super. The apartment features large living area with open kitchen, a large king size bedroom, hardwood floors throughout and great closet space (3 large closets). The bathroom was gut renovated.Residents are situated in the heart of Astoria. Close proximity to major public transportation (N/W subway station and M60 Express Bus to Manhattan) 12-15 minute ride to Manhattan, as well as some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment in the neighborhood.Actual Apartment PhotosNo Dogs/One Cat per apartment with the landlord's approvalHeat and hot water are included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25-90 35th Street have any available units?
25-90 35th Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25-90 35th Street have?
Some of 25-90 35th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25-90 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
25-90 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25-90 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25-90 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 25-90 35th Street offer parking?
No, 25-90 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 25-90 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25-90 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25-90 35th Street have a pool?
No, 25-90 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 25-90 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 25-90 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25-90 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25-90 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25-90 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25-90 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
