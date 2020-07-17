25-40 Shore Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Manhattan Skyline 12th floor 2 Bedroom Apartment. Features 2 full baths, bright living room, over-sized windows, hardwood floors throughout, tiled kitchen and bathrooms. A terrace spans the full length of the apartment for great views. The kitchen has an open layout, counter seating and includes top of the line appliances. The bedrooms features spacious closet. A private shuttle bus runs 7 days a week that will ferry you to the Astoria Boulevard subway station and weekend shopping. Parking space and amenities all included: seasonal pool, gym and private tennis court. Inquire today!