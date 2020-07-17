All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:19 AM

25-40 Shore Boulevard

25-40 Shore Boulevard · (917) 848-6823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25-40 Shore Boulevard, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-F · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Manhattan Skyline 12th floor 2 Bedroom Apartment. Features 2 full baths, bright living room, over-sized windows, hardwood floors throughout, tiled kitchen and bathrooms. A terrace spans the full length of the apartment for great views. The kitchen has an open layout, counter seating and includes top of the line appliances. The bedrooms features spacious closet. A private shuttle bus runs 7 days a week that will ferry you to the Astoria Boulevard subway station and weekend shopping. Parking space and amenities all included: seasonal pool, gym and private tennis court. Inquire today!,Manhattan Skyline 12th floor 2 Bedroom Apartment. Features 2 full baths, bright living room, over-sized windows, hardwood floors throughout, tiled kitchen and bathrooms. A terrace spans the full length of the apartment for great views. The kitchen has an open layout, counter seating and includes top of the line appliances. The bedrooms features spacious closet. A private shuttle bus runs 7 days a week that will ferry you to the Astoria Boulevard subway station and weekend shopping. Parking space and amenities all included: seasonal pool, gym and private tennis court. Inquire today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25-40 Shore Boulevard have any available units?
25-40 Shore Boulevard has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25-40 Shore Boulevard have?
Some of 25-40 Shore Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25-40 Shore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
25-40 Shore Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25-40 Shore Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 25-40 Shore Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 25-40 Shore Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 25-40 Shore Boulevard offers parking.
Does 25-40 Shore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25-40 Shore Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25-40 Shore Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 25-40 Shore Boulevard has a pool.
Does 25-40 Shore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 25-40 Shore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 25-40 Shore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 25-40 Shore Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25-40 Shore Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 25-40 Shore Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
