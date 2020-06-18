All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

25-33 36th Street

25-33 36th Street · (646) 335-6190
Location

25-33 36th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful two bedroom apartment is a rare find! Spacious apartment with exposed brick wall, gut renovated mimicking amazing condo finishes, do not miss the opportunity for this unit! Large bedrooms can comfortably fit a king sized bed, excellent amount of windows for plenty of sunlight to drench in! Beautiful designer kitchen with white backslash to compliment the black granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher as well. Bathroom equipped with deep soaked tub, and large vanity. Ample closet space throughout the apartment to fulfill any storage needs! Do not miss your opportunity for this unit!Located on a quiet tree lined street and close to all the restaurants, bars, cafes, and shopping of 30th Avenue.Steps to 30th Avenue or Astoria Blvd subway stations for the N / W subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25-33 36th Street have any available units?
25-33 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 25-33 36th Street have?
Some of 25-33 36th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25-33 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
25-33 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25-33 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 25-33 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 25-33 36th Street offer parking?
No, 25-33 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 25-33 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25-33 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25-33 36th Street have a pool?
No, 25-33 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 25-33 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 25-33 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25-33 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25-33 36th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25-33 36th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25-33 36th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
