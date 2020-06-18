25-33 36th Street

Amenities

This beautiful two bedroom apartment is a rare find! Spacious apartment with exposed brick wall, gut renovated mimicking amazing condo finishes, do not miss the opportunity for this unit! Large bedrooms can comfortably fit a king sized bed, excellent amount of windows for plenty of sunlight to drench in! Beautiful designer kitchen with white backslash to compliment the black granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher as well. Bathroom equipped with deep soaked tub, and large vanity. Ample closet space throughout the apartment to fulfill any storage needs! Do not miss your opportunity for this unit!Located on a quiet tree lined street and close to all the restaurants, bars, cafes, and shopping of 30th Avenue.Steps to 30th Avenue or Astoria Blvd subway stations for the N / W subway lines.