Large renovated unit. Convenient location - Property Id: 286244



Large renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment in one of the most desirable areas of Astoria



King size bedroom 12 x 12

Large Living Room 15 x 10

Generous closet space (4)



Heat and hot water included

No pets preferably, maybe one cat with $50 additional rent



5 min walk to N,W trains and steps to all kinds of entertainment on Ditmars Blvd



Call, text or email to arrange a viewing:

Dmitry 917-972-9644

Marina 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286244

No Dogs Allowed



