Just renovated two bedroom available now on the second floor of a multi-family building in Astoria. Beautiful residential block just 5 mins to N/W train, and tons of restaurants and cafes on Ditmars Ave.Open kitchen-living room layout with SS appliances.Queen size bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout.Heat and hot water included in rent. No pets allowed.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to view! Sterling6023