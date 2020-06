Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Modern one bedroom condo in Garden Bay Manor. The unit is on the third floor of a walk up building. The rent is $2,100 per month, heat and hot water is included, tenant pays own electric and cooking gas. Park like grounds, with plenty of greenery and fresh air. Easy commute to Manhattan and the new LaGuardia Airport.