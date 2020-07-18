All apartments in Queens
22-18 Jackson Avenue
22-18 Jackson Avenue

2218 Jackson Ave · (347) 491-1211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2218 Jackson Ave, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
RESIDENCES
The homes at GALERIE are sleek and spacious, with open designs and intuitive flow.
The interior design of the residences is timelessly modern, with clean lines and a neutral palette where the only remaining strokes of genius are to be applied by you.

Every home is sculpted in light, with artful views of the surrounding cityscape.
A selection of residences also include private terraces designed for entertaining
or relaxing while enjoying the exquisite vistas.

Seamlessly integrated with the living space, high design and precision woodwork express the
quality of the kitchens. The dining island features a Caesarstone countertop and waterfall.

The amenities at GALERIE are innovative, inventive and inspirational. With over 13,000 square feet of dedicated amenity space, there is no shortage of places or spaces to work out, unwind or entertain.
The GALERIE pool is much more than just a place to swim or relax it's an opportunity to submerge yourself in another world. Beyond, the beautifully landscaped Sculpture Garden offers the rare luxury of a private place where you can relax in comfort.

Full time doorman, full-size indoor pool which opens to the courtyard; an expansive landscaped rooftop with grilling stations; state-of-the-art fitness center; library; lounge; party room; pet spa; stroller storage; and children's playroom.

GALERIE is located in the center of LIC and just 15 minutes by train to midtown Manhattan. It enjoys immediate proximity to Brooklyn and is convenient to JFK and LGA. GALERIE has easy access to one of the city's largest transportation hubs with eight subway lines and 12 bus routes. The Queensboro Bridge, Midtown Tunnel and East River Ferry System all converge here to provide residents a range of commuting options.

NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES
LIC offers something for everyone. Its diverse food and restaurant scene, miles of waterfront parks, exciting night life, engaging artisanal shops, and its importance as a center for the arts, make LIC a fun and energetic place for people of all ages and interests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22-18 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
22-18 Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 22-18 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 22-18 Jackson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22-18 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22-18 Jackson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22-18 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 22-18 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 22-18 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22-18 Jackson Avenue offers parking.
Does 22-18 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22-18 Jackson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22-18 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 22-18 Jackson Avenue has a pool.
Does 22-18 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22-18 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22-18 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22-18 Jackson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 22-18 Jackson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22-18 Jackson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
