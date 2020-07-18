22-18 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

RESIDENCES

The homes at GALERIE are sleek and spacious, with open designs and intuitive flow.

The interior design of the residences is timelessly modern, with clean lines and a neutral palette where the only remaining strokes of genius are to be applied by you.



Every home is sculpted in light, with artful views of the surrounding cityscape.

A selection of residences also include private terraces designed for entertaining

or relaxing while enjoying the exquisite vistas.



Seamlessly integrated with the living space, high design and precision woodwork express the

quality of the kitchens. The dining island features a Caesarstone countertop and waterfall.



The amenities at GALERIE are innovative, inventive and inspirational. With over 13,000 square feet of dedicated amenity space, there is no shortage of places or spaces to work out, unwind or entertain.

The GALERIE pool is much more than just a place to swim or relax it's an opportunity to submerge yourself in another world. Beyond, the beautifully landscaped Sculpture Garden offers the rare luxury of a private place where you can relax in comfort.



Full time doorman, full-size indoor pool which opens to the courtyard; an expansive landscaped rooftop with grilling stations; state-of-the-art fitness center; library; lounge; party room; pet spa; stroller storage; and children's playroom.



GALERIE is located in the center of LIC and just 15 minutes by train to midtown Manhattan. It enjoys immediate proximity to Brooklyn and is convenient to JFK and LGA. GALERIE has easy access to one of the city's largest transportation hubs with eight subway lines and 12 bus routes. The Queensboro Bridge, Midtown Tunnel and East River Ferry System all converge here to provide residents a range of commuting options.



NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES

LIC offers something for everyone. Its diverse food and restaurant scene, miles of waterfront parks, exciting night life, engaging artisanal shops, and its importance as a center for the arts, make LIC a fun and energetic place for people of all ages and interests.