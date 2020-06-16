All apartments in Queens
22-18 27th Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

22-18 27th Street

22-18 27th Street · (347) 330-6593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22-18 27th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous two bedroom apartment available October 1st in a tree-lined block in the heart of the Ditmars area in Astoria. Just three blocks to the N/W train, many cafes and restaurantsRecently renovated second floor in a two-family house with spacious private balconyOpen kitchen-living room layout with SS appliances, dishwasher, microwave and granite countertopKing and queen size bedrooms with closets. Hardwood floorsGas, heat and hot water included in rent. No pets pleaseCall, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to schedule a viewing! Sterling5538

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22-18 27th Street have any available units?
22-18 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 22-18 27th Street have?
Some of 22-18 27th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22-18 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22-18 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22-18 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 22-18 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 22-18 27th Street offer parking?
No, 22-18 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 22-18 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22-18 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22-18 27th Street have a pool?
No, 22-18 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 22-18 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 22-18 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22-18 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22-18 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 22-18 27th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22-18 27th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
