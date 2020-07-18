All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

217-05 75th Ave

217-05 75th Avenue · (718) 939-8388
Location

217-05 75th Avenue, Queens, NY 11364
Bayside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1st FL · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this rarely available newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in Bayside! This lovely residence features hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, an in-home combo washer/dryer, and private parking. The rental price includes ALL utilities except electric. Community amenities include 24-hour security, common laundry areas, landscaping, snow removal, garbage/sewer removal, and on-call maintenance. Located minutes to Bell Blvd, restaurants, shopping, and more! Bus lines Q88, QM5, QM8, QM35. School District 26.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217-05 75th Ave have any available units?
217-05 75th Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217-05 75th Ave have?
Some of 217-05 75th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217-05 75th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
217-05 75th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217-05 75th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 217-05 75th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 217-05 75th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 217-05 75th Ave offers parking.
Does 217-05 75th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217-05 75th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217-05 75th Ave have a pool?
No, 217-05 75th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 217-05 75th Ave have accessible units?
No, 217-05 75th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 217-05 75th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 217-05 75th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217-05 75th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 217-05 75th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
