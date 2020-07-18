217-05 75th Ave

Amenities
Welcome to this rarely available newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in Bayside! This lovely residence features hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, an in-home combo washer/dryer, and private parking. The rental price includes ALL utilities except electric. Community amenities include 24-hour security, common laundry areas, landscaping, snow removal, garbage/sewer removal, and on-call maintenance. Located minutes to Bell Blvd, restaurants, shopping, and more! Bus lines Q88, QM5, QM8, QM35. School District 26.