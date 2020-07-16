All apartments in Queens
21-45 44th Drive

21-45 44th Drive · (212) 252-8770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21-45 44th Drive, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-H · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
AMAZING south facing Apartment 2H at The Industry is a beautifully 2 bedroom , 2 full bathroom corner unit ,

The spacious sized living room easily accommodate a dining table and sofa .

Second floor Apartment is extremely bright , open kitchen including stainless steel appliance , real oak cabinetry , lots of counter space , abundant storage and a dishwasher , The oversize master suite includes a private bathroom with double sink , and a walk-in closet , The Apartment has plenty of closet space and a washer/dryer , Unit 2H has south natural light and large sound-proofing window, a state of the art fitness center , a part-time doorman attended lobby , a landscaped courtyard , and one - site bicycle room .

The Building features a landscaped roof terrace with chaise lounges , outdoor grill and unobstructed breathtaking east river views of Manhattan skyline

just a few minutes from Manhattan. Subway: E, 7 , M , G at 23rd S Street/Court Square.

Key Food Supermarket and Food celler Supermarket just across the street , Costco also nearby .

Indoor Parking available for rent $300/M

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-45 44th Drive have any available units?
21-45 44th Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21-45 44th Drive have?
Some of 21-45 44th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-45 44th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21-45 44th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-45 44th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21-45 44th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-45 44th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21-45 44th Drive offers parking.
Does 21-45 44th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21-45 44th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-45 44th Drive have a pool?
No, 21-45 44th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21-45 44th Drive have accessible units?
No, 21-45 44th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21-45 44th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21-45 44th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21-45 44th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-45 44th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
