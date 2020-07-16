21-45 44th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard doorman gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby

AMAZING south facing Apartment 2H at The Industry is a beautifully 2 bedroom , 2 full bathroom corner unit ,



The spacious sized living room easily accommodate a dining table and sofa .



Second floor Apartment is extremely bright , open kitchen including stainless steel appliance , real oak cabinetry , lots of counter space , abundant storage and a dishwasher , The oversize master suite includes a private bathroom with double sink , and a walk-in closet , The Apartment has plenty of closet space and a washer/dryer , Unit 2H has south natural light and large sound-proofing window, a state of the art fitness center , a part-time doorman attended lobby , a landscaped courtyard , and one - site bicycle room .



The Building features a landscaped roof terrace with chaise lounges , outdoor grill and unobstructed breathtaking east river views of Manhattan skyline



just a few minutes from Manhattan. Subway: E, 7 , M , G at 23rd S Street/Court Square.



Key Food Supermarket and Food celler Supermarket just across the street , Costco also nearby .



Indoor Parking available for rent $300/M