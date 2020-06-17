All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 21-30 44th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
21-30 44th Drive
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

21-30 44th Drive

21-30 44th Drive · (646) 761-0521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21-30 44th Drive, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Brand new south facing NEVER LIVED BEFORE split 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, plus a private storage unit, condo at CORTE, a new construction in Long Island City.This amazing apartment can be rented furnished for $7,450 per month. (with brand new furnitures)A few steps from the Court Square subway stop (E and M trains) and a few minutes from Queensboro Plaza subway station (7, N, W trains).CORTE represents the next step in the remarkable evolution of Long Island City. Located on 44th Drive, the building offers a modern aesthetic with precise, yet warm finishes. Every aspect of the building is composed to make urban living more simple, sophisticated, and inspiring.Designed by Argentinian architects Dieguez Fridman and New York based Beyer Blinder Belle, CORTE is a bold new building with clean lines, rich architectural details, and a refined material palette. Wrapped in a tinted glass curtain wall, the contemporary facade appears as a collection of stacked boxes to create a visually stunning experience.Surrounded by landscaped gardens and an extensive amenities package, CORTE is a break from city living. The roof deck provides plenty of room to breathe, sit back, relax, and soak up the sun, gaze at the stars or host some friends for a barbecue. The interior residents lounge is an extension of your home. Entertain friends, get some work done or cuddle up on the plush couch with a glass of wine and a book. CORTEs amenities package also includes a 24-hour doorman, fitness center, kids playroom, and for sale parking. LevelGroup123071

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-30 44th Drive have any available units?
21-30 44th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 21-30 44th Drive have?
Some of 21-30 44th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-30 44th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21-30 44th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-30 44th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21-30 44th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-30 44th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21-30 44th Drive does offer parking.
Does 21-30 44th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21-30 44th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-30 44th Drive have a pool?
No, 21-30 44th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21-30 44th Drive have accessible units?
No, 21-30 44th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21-30 44th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21-30 44th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21-30 44th Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21-30 44th Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21-30 44th Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity