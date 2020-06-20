21-26 21st Rd 2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Charming renovated unit on Ditmars. Great area - Property Id: 292997



August 1st move-in



Charming 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment

2nd floor



Heat and hot water are included in rent



Queen sized bedroom

Hardwood floors

Generous closet space



Cat is allowed, no dogs please



Steps to N,W trains on Ditmars, Astoria Park, restaurants, groceries, coffee shops and many more



Call, text or email to arrange a viewing:

Dmitry 917-972-9644

Marina 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292997

Property Id 292997



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5830544)