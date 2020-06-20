All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

21-26 21st Rd 2

21-26 21st Road · (917) 972-9633
Location

21-26 21st Road, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Charming renovated unit on Ditmars. Great area - Property Id: 292997

August 1st move-in

Charming 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment
2nd floor

Heat and hot water are included in rent

Queen sized bedroom
Hardwood floors
Generous closet space

Cat is allowed, no dogs please

Steps to N,W trains on Ditmars, Astoria Park, restaurants, groceries, coffee shops and many more

Call, text or email to arrange a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292997
Property Id 292997

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-26 21st Rd 2 have any available units?
21-26 21st Rd 2 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21-26 21st Rd 2 have?
Some of 21-26 21st Rd 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-26 21st Rd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
21-26 21st Rd 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-26 21st Rd 2 pet-friendly?
No, 21-26 21st Rd 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-26 21st Rd 2 offer parking?
No, 21-26 21st Rd 2 does not offer parking.
Does 21-26 21st Rd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21-26 21st Rd 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-26 21st Rd 2 have a pool?
No, 21-26 21st Rd 2 does not have a pool.
Does 21-26 21st Rd 2 have accessible units?
No, 21-26 21st Rd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 21-26 21st Rd 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21-26 21st Rd 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21-26 21st Rd 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-26 21st Rd 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
