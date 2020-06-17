21-17 31st Avenue

Amenities

High floor apartment with great VIEWS and a balcony.Unit is dressed in style with Italian porcelain tile baths, in-unit Washer/Dryer, your choice of gourmet kitchen finishes, and generously proportioned living spaces.Residents of Verona Condominium will enjoy a variety of amenities, including, a virtual doorman and package room, cold storage for groceries, Bike Storage, Fitness Center, Garage, Complimentary Private storage, Laundry Facilities, Roof Deck with BBQ Grill and space for Dining and Lounging.Located in the heart of the culturally rich, close-knit community of Astoria, Queens. Verona was designed by Meltzer/Costa & Associates and developed by the award-winning Park Construction Corp. Close to N & W Subway, New Ferry and Q69 Bus.