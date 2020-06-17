All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

21-17 31st Avenue

21-17 31st Road · No Longer Available
Location

21-17 31st Road, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
High floor apartment with great VIEWS and a balcony.Unit is dressed in style with Italian porcelain tile baths, in-unit Washer/Dryer, your choice of gourmet kitchen finishes, and generously proportioned living spaces.Residents of Verona Condominium will enjoy a variety of amenities, including, a virtual doorman and package room, cold storage for groceries, Bike Storage, Fitness Center, Garage, Complimentary Private storage, Laundry Facilities, Roof Deck with BBQ Grill and space for Dining and Lounging.Located in the heart of the culturally rich, close-knit community of Astoria, Queens. Verona was designed by Meltzer/Costa & Associates and developed by the award-winning Park Construction Corp. Close to N & W Subway, New Ferry and Q69 Bus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-17 31st Avenue have any available units?
21-17 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 21-17 31st Avenue have?
Some of 21-17 31st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-17 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21-17 31st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-17 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21-17 31st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-17 31st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21-17 31st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 21-17 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21-17 31st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-17 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 21-17 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21-17 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21-17 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21-17 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21-17 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21-17 31st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-17 31st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
