Home
/
Queens, NY
/
208-08 Estates Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
208-08 Estates Drive
208-08 Estates Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
208-08 Estates Drive, Queens, NY 11360
Bayside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Mint Condition, Gated Community, 24 Hr. Security, Club House , Indoor -Out Door Pool, Gym Sauna,Tennis Court, Wood Floor, New Kit & Bath.Sliding door to back yard(Patio) , W/D.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208-08 Estates Drive have any available units?
208-08 Estates Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queens, NY
.
What amenities does 208-08 Estates Drive have?
Some of 208-08 Estates Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 208-08 Estates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208-08 Estates Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208-08 Estates Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208-08 Estates Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queens
.
Does 208-08 Estates Drive offer parking?
No, 208-08 Estates Drive does not offer parking.
Does 208-08 Estates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208-08 Estates Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208-08 Estates Drive have a pool?
Yes, 208-08 Estates Drive has a pool.
Does 208-08 Estates Drive have accessible units?
No, 208-08 Estates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208-08 Estates Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208-08 Estates Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 208-08 Estates Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208-08 Estates Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
