208-08 Estates Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

208-08 Estates Drive

208-08 Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

208-08 Estates Drive, Queens, NY 11360
Bayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Mint Condition, Gated Community, 24 Hr. Security, Club House , Indoor -Out Door Pool, Gym Sauna,Tennis Court, Wood Floor, New Kit & Bath.Sliding door to back yard(Patio) , W/D.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208-08 Estates Drive have any available units?
208-08 Estates Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 208-08 Estates Drive have?
Some of 208-08 Estates Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208-08 Estates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208-08 Estates Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208-08 Estates Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208-08 Estates Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 208-08 Estates Drive offer parking?
No, 208-08 Estates Drive does not offer parking.
Does 208-08 Estates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208-08 Estates Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208-08 Estates Drive have a pool?
Yes, 208-08 Estates Drive has a pool.
Does 208-08 Estates Drive have accessible units?
No, 208-08 Estates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208-08 Estates Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208-08 Estates Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 208-08 Estates Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208-08 Estates Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
