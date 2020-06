Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

**PLEASE READ REQUIREMENTS BEFORE EMAILING*****GOOD CREDIT IS REQUIRED***COMBINED INCOME MUST BE OVER 70K A YEAR***This apartment offers one large bedroom and one small bedroom . Smaller bedroom can only fit a full bed The master bedroom is very spacious and is 10 X 10.5 with two large windows and great easy space to fit a king size bedroom. Please note this bedroom does not have a closet.The SECOND bedroom with a closet is 10X8 and also features great natural light.The kitchen is all new and modern with a large skylight in the common and kitchen area, and features stainless steel appliances and great cabinets and counter space.All new marble bathroom, new floors and high ceilings. This apartment is only two flights up and is very and private.Situated on a quite block and facing the back of jamaica ave with no obstructed views or noise.Wired for internet and cable .***************** Applicants MUST earn 40X the monthly rent with good to excellent credit as well as proof of income.********NO pets .No laundry in the building but laundry a few blocks away skyline13560