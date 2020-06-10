19-19 24th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly doorman gym parking bike storage garage

Spacious NE facing 1Br apartment features private terrace, long entry hallway that leads to an open kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances including the Professional Viking stove with 4 open burners, dishwasher and Samsung fridge, renovated bathroom, lofty living room, king size bedroom, great closets space and zoned HVAC units in each room. This Luxury building amenities include 24/7 Doorman, Building Link, Two Fitness Rooms (annual fee), Bike Room, Two Laundry Rooms on every floor, Parking Available on premises (monthly fee).Actual apartment photos Heat, Water and Gas are included in monthly rent No Dogs/One Cat per apartment with the landlord's approval