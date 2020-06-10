All apartments in Queens
19-19 24th Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:19 PM

19-19 24th Avenue

19-19 24th Avenue · (929) 487-3483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19-19 24th Avenue, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit R117 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Spacious NE facing 1Br apartment features private terrace, long entry hallway that leads to an open kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances including the Professional Viking stove with 4 open burners, dishwasher and Samsung fridge, renovated bathroom, lofty living room, king size bedroom, great closets space and zoned HVAC units in each room. This Luxury building amenities include 24/7 Doorman, Building Link, Two Fitness Rooms (annual fee), Bike Room, Two Laundry Rooms on every floor, Parking Available on premises (monthly fee).Actual apartment photos Heat, Water and Gas are included in monthly rent No Dogs/One Cat per apartment with the landlord's approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19-19 24th Avenue have any available units?
19-19 24th Avenue has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19-19 24th Avenue have?
Some of 19-19 24th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19-19 24th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19-19 24th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19-19 24th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19-19 24th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19-19 24th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19-19 24th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 19-19 24th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19-19 24th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19-19 24th Avenue have a pool?
No, 19-19 24th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19-19 24th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19-19 24th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19-19 24th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19-19 24th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 19-19 24th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19-19 24th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
